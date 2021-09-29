StewardMRV is a pilot program aimed at transforming the way the Mad River Valley community takes care of its trailheads, swim holes and outdoor recreational access points. Although stewardMRV is its own initiative, it also represents an ethos of environmental stewardship held broadly by the Mad River Valley community.

StewardMRV is the result of conversations and partnerships that began in earnest with the Mad River Valley Trails Collaborative. A subset of the collaborative began focusing on stewardship in 2020 and has driven the work of StewardMRV since.

FRIENDS OF THE MAD RIVER

Friends of the Mad River (FMR) is a member-supported, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to stewarding the Mad River Valley’s healthy land and clean water for The Valley community and for future generations. For more than 30 years, FMR has built diverse partnerships alongside neighbors, businesses, towns and other organizations to restore and enhance the watershed’s valued resources. Through watershed-wide coalitions like Ridge to River, volunteer-led programs like Mad River Watch and partnerships with private landowners and managers to sink in runoff and improve flood resilience, FMR has helped define an ecologically grounded approach to stewardship in which each of us has a part to play in learning about, conserving and celebrating the watershed’s natural resources.

MR PATH ASSOCIATION

Since 1987, a group of local community members has been working to build a continuous path from Warren to Moretown. Mad River Path’s vision for the path follows the Mad River corridor, while also providing connections to local businesses, schools, trail networks and residential areas. The path encourages connection with the Mad River and the natural and historic assets of The Valley. The current sections of the path are a well-used community resource -- bicyclists, walkers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, runners, bird watchers and commuters and children walking to school enjoy the path every day of the year.

MAD RIVER RIDERS

The Mad River Riders is a local group of trail users and a founding chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association. Working with a broad coalition of landowners, land managers and recreation and conservation groups, the Mad River Riders design, build and maintain multi-use trails for mountain biking, hiking, skiing and other human-powered activities. Their mission is to create a thoughtful and well-planned trail network that connects our community centers while protecting the environment and being good neighbors. They also run a variety of programs and fun events to encourage people young and old to enjoy healthy recreation outdoors on the trails.

MRV CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce is a membership-based organization dedicated to improving the economic vitality of the Mad River Valley. Its mission is to improve the economic well-being of Mad River Valley businesses, through leading destination marketing, building brand equity and creating a unified and engaged culture. The chamber’s vision sees the Mad River Valley as an economically thriving, socially vibrant community that appeals to vacationing visitors and offers positive worklife balance for business owners and a favorable amenity-serenity balance for full-time residents and second-home owners.

MRV PLANNING DISTRICT

For over 35 years the Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) has been charged with carrying out a program of planning for The Valley directed toward its physical, social, economic, fiscal, environmental, cultural and aesthetic well-being. This work is provided through professional planning, leadership, coordination, awareness, implementation and grant support to The Valley and its member towns of Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren. In recent years MRVPD facilitated and coordinated activities of the Mad River Valley Trails Collaborative, led the MRV Moves Active Transportation Plan (2016), and served as project manager for the Mad River Valley Unified Trailhead Kiosk & Mapping Project.

MRV RECREATION DISTRICT

Since its inception in 1993, the Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) has focused on its mission: "To facilitate, enhance and create recreational opportunities throughout the Mad River Valley that promote community vitality, physical fitness, appreciation for the outdoors and a high quality of life.” Member towns Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren contribute annually to support the MRVRD Recreation Grant Program. Recent initiatives include $10 bike helmets, free safety vests, funding youth sports and partially funding other recreation assets like Couples Field, Skatium and Warren Skate Park.