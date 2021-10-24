Washington County forester Robert Nelson and consulting forester John McClain will host an outside workshop on Planning and Executing a Successful Timber Harvest at the Big Basin Forest in Fayston on November 6.

Advertisement

The workshop takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Nelson said that the goal of the workshop is to help landowners of whatever size parcel understand the process and steps to plan and execute a successful timber harvest. Topics covered will include:

Working with a licensed forester as the landowner’s representative.

Boundary line marking and maintenance.

Forest management planning, including Vermont’s Use Value Appraisal Program (aka “Current Use”).

Timber harvest planning.

Timber harvest layout, including tree marking and trail layout.

Timber harvesting and the protection of water quality, including Vermont’s “Acceptable Management Practices” (aka “AMPs”).

Timber sale contracts.

Timber harvesting equipment, systems and operators.

"These topics and more, as audience participation and interest dictate, will be covered as we view the example of a successful timber harvest conducted at the Big Basin Forest," Nelson said.

Sturdy walking shoes are recommended and AWD vehicles are preferred. Those without access to an AWD vehicle may carpool with others to the log landing site. Meet at the gate to the Big Basin property at the end of Big Basin Road in North Fayston, Vermont. All interested parties are welcome.