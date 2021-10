On October 28, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Vermont State Police conducted a death investigation that is not considered suspicious at the Waterbury Park and Ride, located at 201 Lincoln Street in Waterbury, VT. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Buffy Huntington of Waterbury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be assisting in this investigation and the method and manner of death is pending autopsy.