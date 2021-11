The Harwood Unified Union School District Board has published a survey seeking community input about hiring a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Brigid Nease will leave her position at the end of June 2022.

In addition to the survey, the board is holding two Zoom meetings next week for the public to weigh in. The links to those surveys can be found at huusd.org under the Superintendent Search tab.

Here is a link to the survey which is open through November 10.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HarwoodVT.