Neck of the Woods (NOW) child care, Waitsfield, has reached a new milestone in its continuing efforts to serve the families of the Mad River Valley. Recently NOW received approval from the Vermont Department of Children and Families to operate programming for 45 children from infant to PreK with 14 adults in the building on Route 100 that was purchased from Small Dog Electronics in January.

While NOW was awaiting completion and final approval of a new water system, the infant and toddler program was operated at the Waitsfield United Church. During this time, an approved extended playground fence was required. Materials needed to be ordered and plans secured for construction of the fence. Mad River Valley Rotarians donated time and tools to build the fence over two weekends when children were not on the premises. Russ Bennett and his construction team from Northland Design and Construction continued to work to complete the interior classrooms.

Moie Moulton, NOW founder and executive director, expressed her gratitude. “We'd like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Waitsfield United Church for use of their much-in-demand space. Their generosity is greatly appreciated. In addition, many thanks to the entire Mad River Valley Rotary Club and especially to the 14 members who contributed their time and tools to complete the project. A special thank you goes to Susan and Karl Klein who transported and operated their own auger to dig post holes and to Gordon Hoare who organized the group of volunteers. The tremendous and much appreciated volunteer effort saved NOW from having to pay for many hours of manual labor and allows us to instead invest those funds towards continuing our building renovations. Our sincere appreciation to our friend, Russ Bennett, for his continued support throughout this demanding period. All of us at NOW couldn't be more grateful to be a part of a community where neighbors help neighbors simply because they are neighbors,” Moulton said.