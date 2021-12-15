Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, is continuing its tradition of charitable support this Giving Tuesday with a donation of $78,500 to 32 nonprofit organizations statewide as part of the company’s Social Impact Program (SIP).

Giving Tuesday is recognized on November 30 this year. Lawson’s Finest donation will support a range of causes across Vermont from affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity to mental health advocacy through a donation to Hannah’s House and the business will support cancer research through a donation to a Vermont chapter of the American Cancer Society. Each donation of up to $5,000 is through the company's Sip of Support initiative providing discretionary gifts to support strong and vital communities while protecting natural resources.

“Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to make an impact and continue to lead with our values through support of like-minded, innovative nonprofits who work to better our communities every day,” said Karen Lawson, co-owner and chief creative officer of Lawson’s Finest Liquids. “This year has been challenging for many to fundraise, so we are delighted to provide this financial assistance through our Sip of Support initiative to sustain and enhance the work of these organizations.”

Sip of Support awardees and recipients of this year’s Giving Tuesday donations are prioritized by their focus on healthy communities, food and economic security, natural resource protection and sustainable recreation in the Green Mountains and Washington County.

Among the largest beneficiaries of this year’s Sip of Support donations are the North Central Vermont Recovery Center, Burlington Dismas House, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, Mad River Valley Community Fund, Vermont Coverts: Woodlands for Wildlife and Mad River Valley Seniors Citizens.

Lawson’s Finest Liquids’ SIP supports communities through six initiatives which include Super Sessions, Sunshine Fund, Great Place to Work, Good Brews for a Cause, Green is Grand and Sip of Support. By harnessing the power of the company’s values, the Social Impact Program builds connections and strengthens communities. Since the SIP inception in 2018, Lawson’s Finest has donated over $1 million to Vermont nonprofits.