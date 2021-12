COVID testing at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ will be available on Friday, January 7, and Saturday, January 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments for the test can be made by going to the Department of Health website: https://vermont.force.com/events/s/login/?ec=302&startURL=%2Fevents%2Fs%2Fokcp-login.

Those who do not have an account at this login website can create one and then make the appointments. These will be PCR tests and results will be available within two to three days.