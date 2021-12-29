Free antigen tests will available on a first-come-first-serve basis tomorrow, December 30, from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ.

According to Vermont Health Department spokesperson Ben Truman, a total of 34,560 kits (69,120 tests) were distributed through the AOT sites over the two weeks. Antigen tests were also available in Waitsfield on December 23.

Stores and pharmacies will also have varying amounts of kits in stock, so people can check there as well. If anyone feels sick, or has even mild symptoms, they should call their health care provider or community clinic who can arrange a PCR test," Truman said.

Regularly updated testing information is at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing