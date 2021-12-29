Operation ‘Kits for Kids’ to make 87,000 kits available for K-12 students

Registration for pick-up opens immediately

Must provide name of student and school to pick up kit





Parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student this week at sites around Vermont. The state is encouraging parents to use these kits to test kids before they return to school next week, but a test is not a requirement for returning to school.

Families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 will be able to pick up one kit per child at one of 51 Agency of Transportation sites around the state on Thursday, December 30, or Friday, December 31. The pick-up sites will be open both days from 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Name and school of the student(s) will be required to pick up the tests.

Starting today, Wednesday, December 29, families can complete the registration for a time to pick up their child’s (or children’s) kit. Registration to pick up the tests is necessary to ensure supply can be distributed equitably across sites. The closest sites for local families will be Middlesex and Waitsfield VTrans garages.

Registration is now open at healthvermont.gov/student-testing.

Here is a link to the 51 AOT sites: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing/student-testing-january-return-school

More than 87,000 of the two-pack rapid antigen test kits will be distributed to allow students to test twice before school starts following winter break. Students should take these tests at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins. Registration is necessary so that each of the sites have the needed number of kits on-hand. Additional test kits are being distributed through some community partners who serve hard-to-reach neighbors to help ensure equitable access to all.

Family members and others can pick up the kits for registered students. They will need to provide the name of the student(s) and the school in which they are enrolled in order to pick up the test kit(s). The students do not need to be present.

Information about vaccinations for children is at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine.

For more information about Covid-19, testing, vaccination and how to prevent spread of the virus, please visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19