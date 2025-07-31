Two sets of Dead shows from two different bands, and three gravel grinder bike ride options will be offered this weekend at Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen.

Grateful Gravel is this Saturday, August 2. There are three ride options on the backroads of the Mad River Valley and beyond. The concert features two bands on a professional stage at Mount Ellen. You can do the ride or see the bands or both.

Rides start at 10 a.m. Dead band Dark Star Project opens at 2:30 p.m. featuring Joe Carlomagno on guitar and vocals, Bill Myregaard on guitar and vocals, Adam Tarmy on bass, Adlai Waxman on keyboards, and Gary Gendimenico on drums. Then, at 5 p.m., Marcus Rezak heads Shred Is Dead, an all-star group of musicians dedicated to bringing a progressive flair to the music of Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Adrian Tromantino on drums and Chris DeAngelis on bass anchor the rhythm section for Marcus and Scott Hannay on keys.

Grateful Gravel, co-sponsored by the Mad River Riders and Sugarbush, is the largest annual fundraiser for the Mad River Riders, the Mad River Valley's local mountain bike club and a chapter of the Vermont Mountain Bike Association. It helps the Riders raise money to pay for its trail crew and kid's riding programs that this volunteer organization provides in The Valley. One hundred percent of the money raised goes to the trails, kids’ programs, and fun events.

Learn more and register for the ride and concert or concert only at https://gratefulgravel.com/.