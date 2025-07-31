Calendar: Live Music Night with Ella Grace & ETHER AXiiS

Saturday, August 2, | 7 p.m. Cocktails; 8 p.m. Show.

The Big Picture, Waitsfield

Get ready for a night of live music, cocktails, and community as Ella Grace and duo ETHER AXiiS take the stage at the Big Picture on Saturday, August 2. The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with cocktails in the lounge followed by the main performance at 8 p.m.

Known for her voice and songwriting, Ella Grace (Ella Holter) brings an earthy intimacy to the stage, rooted in her Mad River Valley upbringing. Whether performing solo or as part of a collaboration, her music carries both emotional depth and lyrical grace.

She’s joined by Aubri Rohan, a dynamic artist hailing from Los Angeles, whose sonic influences range from ethereal synths to indie pop and experimental soul. Together, Ella and Aubri form ETHER AXiiS, a creative force that blends lush harmonies, layered textures, and raw emotion into a genre-defying sound.

Their music explores themes of identity, transformation, and connection – designed to not just be heard, but felt. With recent performances generating buzz on both coasts, this is a unique opportunity to catch two rising talents in an intimate setting before they hit larger stages.

Don’t miss this evening of sonic alchemy, heartfelt storytelling, and intimate acoustic sets! Whether you're a longtime fan or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, the Big Picture will be the place to be.

Tickets available at the door or online at

https://www.bigpicturetheater.info/event-details/ella-grace-ether-axiis-concert/ticket-form