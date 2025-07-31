Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation has named Moretown resident Seamus O’Neill as the winner of a new Adventure Scholarship.

O’Neill is a 17-year-old living in Moretown. Skiing is the central pillar of his life since the age of 2 and he grew up always on the mountain. He is member of the Mad River Glen Ski Program where he met his best friends and coaches. When not skiing he can be found biking, hiking, swimming, or in the classroom. He is using his award to represent America in the Junior Freeride World Championships in Austria in January 2026.

The Flyin Ryan Adventure Scholarship Program exists to provide monetary awards to assist adventurers of all kinds, from all around the world, in pursuing their passions. Applicants must come up with their own set of Core Values and demonstrate character, passion for their goal and financial need.

SEAMUS O’NEILL CORE VALUES

Be the best person you can be. Always find the good in things. Never judge. Ski as much as you can. Every day is a good day. Do it for your parents. Take risks. Never stop having fun

To date the Flyin Ryan program has given out over 200 awards. Learn more and apply at www.FlyinRyanHawks.org/Adventure-Scholarship-Program/.

The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation was formed in 2011 to extend the impact of the life of Ryan Hawks who, at the age of 25, died while competing on the freeride world ski tour. Before he died, he composed his 14 Principles for Living. The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation has focused its mission around the concept that “core values matter.” Over the last three years, the Foundation has developed a five-step program called Flyin Ryan Decisions. The program was pioneered at South Burlington High School, Vermont, where over 1,200 students have deliberately taken ownership of their lives by composing and communicating the core values which reside from within, and using their core values as a basis for increased self-respect and future decision making. The Flyin Ryan Hawks Foundation is currently introducing this same program to other schools around the state.