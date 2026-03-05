Nicky Service made history for Harwood Union High School on Saturday night.

The senior captured the 157-pound title at the Vermont State Wrestling Championships at Champlain Valley Union High School, defeating Mason Atkins of Mount Abraham 9-7 in the championship final.

The two-day meet, held Friday and Saturday, February 27-28, drew 25 schools from across Vermont and featured some of the state’s top wrestlers. Service’s victory marks Harwood’s first individual state champion since 2013 and secures his place on the school’s championship banner.

Service navigated a competitive bracket to reach the finals before earning the two-point decision over Atkins. Logan Slater of Spaulding finished third at 157 pounds, followed by Connor Decker of St. Johnsbury in fourth.

Harwood placed ninth overall in the team standings with 67 points. Spaulding clinched the team championship before the finals began and finished with 236 points, the program’s first team title since 1984. Mount Anthony was second with 195 points, and Middlebury placed third with 134.5.

Service’s title anchored a strong showing for Harwood, which placed multiple wrestlers on the podium.

At 120 pounds, Duncan Klinck finished fourth. Nate Sackett placed fifth at 132 pounds, and Eric Whitten earned sixth at 126. Their performances helped Harwood secure a top-10 finish in a deep field.

For Harwood, Service’s championship represents a milestone moment for a program that had gone more than a decade without an individual state winner. As a senior, Service closed his high school career at the top of the podium, giving the Highlanders a breakthrough performance on the state stage.