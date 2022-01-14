The Valley Reporter is getting a new look for the new year. After a five decade-long relationship with Upper Valley Press in New Hampshire, The Valley Reporter is making some changes in the new year.

The move comes with some adaptations, as all good change does. The paper page-height for ads will shrink to 13.75 inches tall, but width and number of columns will stay the same. Readers will notice slightly smaller pages, improved photo resolution and more color pages.

“The new change means we can now have color on all our pages. Finally. This is great for layout as we can now have color-photos and color-advertising spread around the paper and not clustered on ‘allowed’ plates,” explained advertising director Jeff Knight.

The paper will still hit the newsstands and inboxes on Thursday mornings (except for a slight hiccup in delivery of the first issue on January 13. And the Tuesday and Friday newsletters will continue to arrive via email.

2022 will bring an end to five-decade-long relationship with our printers in New Hampshire and The Valley Reporter has entered into a new relationship with a printer in Quebec.

The move comes with some adaptations, as all good change does. The paper page-height for ads will shrink to 13.75 inches tall, but width and number of columns will stay the same. Readers will notice slightly smaller pages, improved photo resolution and more color pages.

“The new change means we can now have color on all our pages. Finally. This is great for layout as we can now have color-photos and color-advertising spread around the paper and not clustered on ‘allowed’ plates,” explained advertising director Jeff Knight.

The paper will still hit the newsstands and inboxes on Thursday mornings. And the Tuesday and Friday newsletters will continue to arrive via email.