The Harwood Unified Union School District Board is in the process of interviewing candidates for a new superintendent for the district and will present the community with three finalists by the end of January. Current Superintendent Brigid Nease is leaving the position at the end of this school year.

Board members want the community to participate in the interviews of the finalists by broadcasting its interviews of three finalists on the HUUSD YouTube channel and asking those who watch the interviews to fill out a 5-minute survey for the board to review before making a final decision.

The interviews will be up on YouTube for two evenings – from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, until midnight on Wednesday, February 2. When they are live on YouTube, they will also be live on MRVTV at https://mrvtv.com/live-broadcasts/live-stream/

Each one is expected to last 30-45 minutes. Interview questions are being developed from the community meetings that were held in November and will aim to be of particular interest to staff, students and parents.

Community members can watch just one or watch all of the interviews and fill out a survey for each candidate they watch. The board will be meeting on Thursday, February 3, in executive session to identify its choice for the district’s next superintendent. Prior to making the shorter community videos available for each of the three finalists, the full board interviewed each finalist in executive session.

The HUUSD superintendent search committee reviewed 13 applicants for the position and asked seven of those to submit videos with more information. The search committee met last week in executive session to review the video and reduce the list to five candidates for first-round interviews via Zoom on January 20 and January 24.

The committee's goal is to select up to three finalists from the first round by January 24. Those finalists would be invited to the final interview round and community visit now tentatively scheduled for January 31 and February 1.

Access for the public survey will be provided shortly.