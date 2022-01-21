The deadline to file one’s intention to seek office at Town Meeting on March 1 is next Monday, January 24.

Under normal circumstances, potential candidates have to gather signatures from registered voters in the town in which they are seeking office and submit those along with a consent form to their town clerk by the end of the day on January 24.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement to seek signatures was waived last year by the Legislature and Governor Scott who signed the bill. This year, the Legislature has passed similar legislation. According to Scott’s spokesperson Jason Maulucci, Scott was expected to sign it into law on January 19 as The Valley Reporter went to press.

Consent forms are still required.