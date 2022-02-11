Three-vehicle crash

Trooper David Lambert reports: On February 6, 2022, at approximately 2:52, p.m., Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 100 near Crossett Hill Road in Duxbury. The crash involved three vehicles.

Investigation indicated one of the vehicles crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle. It is unclear at this time which vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic. Vehicles one and two, driven by Barbara Reynolds, age 64, of Duxbury, and a juvenile operator, age 16, of Waterbury sustained totaling damage. Vehicle three, driven by Laura Arnesen, age 65, of Warren sustained minor damage. Route 100 in the area of the crash was restricted to one lane of travel during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Two-vehicle crash

Troopers Jon Prack and David Lambert report: On February 5, 2022, at approximately 12:41 p.m. Vermont State Police, Waterbury Fire Department and Waterbury Ambulance Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Loomis Hill Road in Waterbury.

Investigation determined a Subaru driven by Karla Bartolomet, age 52, of Waterbury, VT, was southbound on Loomis Hill Road and collided with a Volvo, driven by Jo-Anne Smith, age 52, of Waterbury, VT, who was northbound. The Subaru crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. Smith was evaluated by EMS but declined transport.

While first responders were on scene, a Nissan driven by Jahid Habasi, age 35, of Blauvelt, NY, rear-ended an unoccupied first responder vehicle. No injuries were sustained in the secondary crash.

Bartolomet and Habasi were both issued traffic tickets for speeds greater than reasonable or prudent for conditions of the highway.

Two-crash crash

Trooper Casey Ross reports: On February 5, 2022, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Tremblay Road in the town of Waitsfield. Operator No. 1, Richard Lathrop, age 28, of Waitsfield, VT, failed to yield to oncoming traffic before entering the roadway resulting in a collision with the rear passenger side of vehicle No. 2, driven by Bernie Stebar, age 46, of Waitsfield, VT. Both operators were seat belted.

Single-vehicle crash

Trooper Tylor Rancourt reports: On February 3, 2022, at11:07 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, VT. Investigation revealed Martin Patterson, age 30, of Lansdale, PA, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a guardrail. Patterson left the area and did not report the crash until several hours later. Patterson was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division at a later date. Patterson was also issued a ticket for driving too fast for roadway conditions.

Motor vehicle crash, DUI. negligent operation

Trooper Ryan Butler reports: On February 2, 2022, at 9:43 p.m., Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were dispatched to I-89 MM 61.4 NB, in Waterbury, for a report of a single-vehicle rollover. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Leonard Broderick, age 51, of Morrisville, VT. While speaking to Broderick, troopers observed several indicators of impairment.

Broderick was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. Broderick was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division on February 17, 2022.

Single-vehicle crash

Trooper Armin Nukic reports: On February 2, 2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a call reporting a single-motor vehicle crash on Center Fayston Road in Waitsfield, VT. The operator was still on scene and was identified as Gretchen Frank, age 50, of Fayston, VT. Through investigation it was learned that Frank was traveling northbound on Center Fayston Road when she lost control of her vehicle. Frank was not able to gain control of the vehicle, prior to it striking a tree just off the northbound travel lane in the ditch. Frank was transported to Central Vermont Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the motor vehicle crash. Members of the Waitsfield Fire Department and EMS were on scene and assisted with traffic control.