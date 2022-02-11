Kingsbury Companies celebrates milestone on the road to carbon neutrality

Kingsbury, a general contractor and biological waste management company with corporate headquarters in Middlesex, is celebrating the completion of their latest wholly-owned and operated solar array in Georgia, VT.

In 2018 the Kingsbury family of companies made a commitment to lead the construction industry, and other like-minded Vermont companies, in the effort to achieve the state’s goal of 90% carbon neutrality by 2050.

On December 21, 2021, Kingsbury increased its commitment to locally-produced green energy with the commissioning of its eighth solar power facility. The new facility, located in Milton, has a capacity of 777.6 KW DC and feeds green energy directly into Vermont’s electrical grid. This latest installation increases Kingsbury’s total owned portfolio of locally generated renewable electricity to nearly 3MW DC. This clean energy offsets the equivalent emissions of approximately 70% of Kingsbury’s annual diesel fuel consumption.

The production of solar electricity is not the only means by which Kingsbury works to reduce its carbon footprint. The company heats and cools its office building with non-combustion geothermal heat pumps. It uses proven techniques to reduce waste and emissions by recycling and researching potential new methods. The company utilizes recycled products in its construction projects and strives to maximize work efficiencies to reduce the use and harmful effects of burning fossil fuel.

With a focus on building infrastructure projects that provide clean water and clean renewable energy, Kingsbury has installed and operates more than 3 MW of solar facilities within the last three years. In addition to its solar development efforts, Kingsbury has worked on many other climate-friendly projects including, hydro-electric facility upgrades and maintenance, bio gas digester construction and maintenance, and water quality improvement projects.

Sugarbush offers $28 Valentine’s Day tickets

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Sugarbush Resort will be offering just $28 All-Mountain tickets for the day. Guests can enjoy skiing and riding at both Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen with this ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online. First-time purchasers will be required to purchase a $5 RFID card during checkout. If someone already has an RFID card, they can load the ticket directly onto that during the purchasing process.

For more information on Valentine’s Day at Sugarbush, visit https://www.sugarbush.com/plan-your-trip/deals-and-packages/28-valentines-day-lift-tickets.