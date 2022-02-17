Vermonters are getting ready to vote on Town Meeting Day on March 1, 2022. Towns have already warned their Town Meeting Day votes. Warnings may be found on each town’s website. There will also be informational meetings in each Valley town prior to the vote on March 1.

Warren will hold two informational meetings, the first of which will be in-person at the Warren Town Hall/library on Sunday, February 20, at 5 p.m. Those unable to attend the in-person meeting are encouraged to attend the Warren Select Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, February 22, at 6:30 p.m., available via Zoom.

Moretown will hold its informational meeting on Tuesday, February 22, at 7 p.m.

Duxbury will also hold its informational meeting on Tuesday, February 22, at 6 p.m.

Waitsfield will hold an informational meeting via Zoom for pre-Town Meeting on February 28. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

In Fayston, a pre-Town Meeting will be held on February 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Those who cannot access the Zoom meeting can call the town office for other options.

The Harwood Unified Union School District Board will hold its annual meeting on February 28 in-person in the Harwood auditorium or via Zoom at 6 p.m.