Due to road conditions Crossett Hill, River Road, Stevens Brook, and Camels Hump Roads in Duxbury are closed to buses.

**Please note that these times are esitmates and may vary due to the conditions of the roads.

If you are concerned about the whereabouts of a specific bus, please contact the Bus Barn at 802-244-6422.

For families of elementary students who live on Crossett Hill Road can meet bus 5 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 2:52 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the intersection to Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 3:54 PM.

For families of elementary students who live on Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3:43 PM.

For families of elementary students who live on Camels Hump Road or River Road can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 2:50 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 3:50 PM.