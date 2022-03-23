Due to road conditions, buses will not be traveling on many town roads. These closures and altered transportation plans in effect for Wednesday afternoon March 23, 2022.

Duxbury - Crossett Hill, River Road, Stevens Brook, and Camels Hump Roads

Families of students who live on Crossett Hill Road can meet bus 5 at the intersection of Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 2:52 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the intersection to Crossett Hill Road and Morse Road at 3:54 PM.

Families of students who live on Stevens Brook Road can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 5 at the Old Duxbury Store at 3:43 PM.

Families of students who live on Camels Hump Road or River Road can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 2:50 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 1 at the parking lot at the East end of the Winooski Street Bridge at 3:50 PM.

Advertisement

Waterbury - Gregg Hill Road, Perry Hill Road, Twin Peaks Road

Families of students who live on Gregg Hill Road can meet bus 2 at the South end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 2:55 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 2 at the South end of Gregg Hill Road at the intersection of Route 100 at 3:58 PM.

Families of students who live on Perry Hill Road can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:55 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 7 at the intersection of Perry Hill Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 4 PM.

Families of students who live on Twin Peaks Road can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 2:49 PM.

Families of middle/high school students can meet bus 8 at the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Kneeland Flats Road at 3:54 PM.