Plans are moving full-steam ahead for the 2022 73rd Warren Fourth of July parade with grand marshals Win Smith and Maggie Smith ready to lead the floats, marchers and vehicles down Warren’s Main Street. The theme for the 2022 event is Liberty inspired by thoughts of peace in eastern Europe and release from the omnipresent pandemic of the last two years.

Event organizer Susan Klein, representing the Mad River Valley Rotary Club, has confirmed a full return of traditional event activities, including the street dance with high energy dance tunes provided by Sklarkestra following the parade. Post-parade activities at Warren School will include kids’ activities led by Melody Showacre and KIDventures as well as live music by the Mad Mountain Scramblers. All activities are free or by donation. The MadBus will once again roll with free shuttles from Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak to the top of Covered Bridge Road/Route 100 in Warren.

Back this year by popular demand are Buddy Badges available at the entrances to town for a requested $1 donation to help offset the considerable expenses incurred to produce the event. Each numbered badge has a duplicate number somewhere in town and if one finds their matching number, or “Buddy,” they are invited to report to the town gazebo to claim a matching pair of prizes, while they last.

“There are several ways in which locals can help make the return of the event a smashing success,” Klein said, including:

Making a sponsorship donation via the town of Warren’s website -- click on the Fourth of July image.

Pledge and donate a pair of matching prizes for Buddy Badge giveaways. A minimum of 50 pair of gift cards and items are needed.

Follow the updates on Facebook @Warren4thofJuly or online at www.warren4thofjuly.com. Contact Klein at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with questions or offers of assistance.