Choose Your Own Adventure stands with Ukraine

Chooseco, Waitsfield, publisher of the Choose Your Own Adventure (CYOA) gamebooks, has announced it is donating 100% of its webstore book sales to two humanitarian groups aiding Ukrainians on the front lines of their invasion by Russia.

Beginning March 1, 2022, all proceeds from books purchased on www.CYOA.com (minus shipping) are being divided between Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen and to Razom For Ukraine. World Central Kitchen is providing 10s of thousands of meals to Ukrainian refugees daily at more than 30 mobile kitchens. Razom For Ukraine, founded during the Maidan Revolution of 2014, is providing critical medical supplies to the front lines of the conflict and is also working to amplify the voices of Ukrainians defending their country.

“This is Putin’s war of choice and it is horrific,” stated CYOA publisher Shannon Gilligan. “We sincerely hope his next choices are wiser ones. Slava Ukraini.

New board members at MRV Arts

Mad River Valley Arts has two new board members and a new vice president. Larissa Koch, Waitsfield, and Lori Klein, Warren, have joined the board. Jean Sharry, Warren, has been elected vice president and Koch, secretary. A Harwood art student will serve as a summer intern through the summer.

Koch and her husband moved to The Valley in 2019, purchased the Stowell Farm and began the restoration of the barn, the first of several outbuildings they plan to transform and use for arts endeavors. She has had a long connection with dance and worked for the dance program, office for the Arts at Harvard University during and after studying and graduating there.

Lori Klein returns for a third stint on the board. She came to The Valley with her parents to ski as a child and met her late husband Rick Klein here in 1980, moved here and managed Jackie Rose’s The Store until 1984 and had her daughters Alixandra (39) and Devin (37). She began jewelry making in 1990, which led to the creation the Artisans’ Gallery partnership in 1995. She just retired from 15 years as the upstairs boutique buyer at The Warren Store, leaving more time for being a “helpful grandma,” the Gallery and Mad River Valley Arts.

Jean Sharry has created a new event, Earth and Fire, for the Festival Gallery later this summer, to celebrate the many skilled potters in The Valley.

First distribution of Lawson's Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit

Lawson’s Finest Liquids is welcoming spring with a first-time distribution of its most sought-after specialty beer -- Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit. The double IPA with ruby red grapefruit flavor and aroma will be available for a limited time at retailers across Lawson’s Finest Liquids nine-state distribution area (VT, CT, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI) beginning this week.

Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit was first dreamed up during a trip to Florida where company owners, Sean and Karen Lawson, fell in love with the refreshing, citrus-infused flavors of several IPAs they sipped along the way. Since the trip, they’ve never looked back and brewed this iconic version of Double Sunshine every year.

The release of Double Sunshine with Ruby Red Grapefruit comes off the heels of Hopzilla and Super Session #3 with Comet distribution. These beers are part of Lawson’s Finest Liquids 2022 specialty limited release schedule across the Northeast.

Mad River Valley Rotary meeting and speaker schedule announced

The Mad River Valley Rotary invites nonmembers to attend meetings during the month of April.

On Wednesday, April 13, a 7 a.m. breakfast meeting at Waitsfield United Church of Christ, hosted by Toast and Eggs, will feature Rebecca Baruzzi speaking about the Mad River Valley Community Fund’s efforts from March 2020 to March 2022.

The club meets Wednesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. on Zoom and the speaker will be new member Rob Perry.

On Wednesday, April 27, at a 7 a.m. breakfast meeting at Waitsfield United Church of Christ, hosted by Toast and Eggs, the speaker will be new member Mike Bridgewater.

One of the makers in Osborn’s Massachusetts collection.

Warren photographer Lynn Obsorn, creator of Front Porch Portraits, photos of local families on their front porches during the COVID-19 pandemic, is creating a new project featuring local makers. "I had an awesome experience meeting all the folks I took portraits of during the pandemic, on their front porches, alone or with family, friends and pets, many of you included. Perhaps you saw them on the cinder block walls by Meuhron’s or among the Entemann’s donuts at Village Grocery." she said.

"I am embarking on a new photo project, which is based on a project I did in Massachusetts (see attached https://lynnosborn.smugmug.com/Art-Application/). I know the Mad River Valley will have an amazing variety of makers. Maybe not the population density to support a Zipper Hospital like in my other home town, but much more manufacturing and variety. If you or someone you know wants to be included in this group of folks who primarily support themselves through using their hands, elbow grease included, let me know and I will start scheduling visits. Among other things I feel it is important to both document and celebrate the older, hands-on work that is how things get built, made and fixed," she said.

To suggest a local maker or volunteer to be photographed, contact Obsorn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Mad River Valley Rotary begins annual sponsoring drive

The annual sponsorship program of the Mad River Valley Rotary Club helps businesses, through their donations, reach out to support 30 to 40 organizations and projects. Every cent of every donation goes to a wide range of projects by nonprofits, mostly in The Valley. The funds are distributed to scholarships for Harwood students as well as senior citizen support, Meals On Wheels, the local community pantry, Mad River Path, Mad River Valley Ambulance, Scrag Mountain Music, local libraries, Waitsfield Childrens Center, NOW and many more organizations. Contact Bonnie Barnes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Tom Emory at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or go to https://MRVRotary.org for more information.

WDEV adds ‘Eye on the World’ to its weekday schedule

WDEV-Vermont's News Station began the CBS program “Eye on the World” with host John Batchelor. This nightly news magazine will air weekday evenings from 9 p.m. to 1 a,m. Guests will include experts in the fields of global politics, science, literature, economics and outer space

“We are very excited to add “Eye on the World” to our programming line-up. With “Eye on the World,” WDEV extends its commitment to news into the evening hours,” said general manager Steve Cormier.

WDEV is independently owned and operated by the Radio Vermont Group. It can be heard at AM 550 and FM 96.1, 96.5, 98.3 and 101.9. As well as streaming at wdevradio.com.