The red-carpet premiere of the documentary “Zero Limits” captivated a sold-out audience in Sacramento, marking a milestone in the film's journey across the globe. With cast members – including locals – arriving from Sweden, Australia, Wales, England, Canada, and beyond.

“Zero Limits” is now nominated for over 30 international awards and the recipient of 15 wins, the film continues to resonate deeply with audiences seeking healing, forgiveness, and transformation.

The Los Angeles Tribune was present to document the event and honored Fayston resident, Lisa Schermerhorn with an award for Contributions to the Arts and Humanities, recognizing her role both in the film and her work around quantum healing and personal development.

Following the June 26 screening in Sacramento, attendees engaged in a Q&A session with cast members and Dr. Joe Vitale, star of the film, author of over 90 books and who has appeared in the movie “The Secret.”

As the LA Tribune reviewed:

“Some films pass through you. Others stay with you. “Zero Limits” is a living frequency – stirring remembrance, reawakening dormant power, and guiding you to what was never truly lost.”

Locally, the screening event is set for July 18 in Waitsfield, where the film will be celebrated with a pre-show gathering at Lawson’s Finest Liquids from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. with music by Shrimp Tunes, and dancing. There is a red-carpet event at the Big Picture Community Hub for the Arts beginning at 4:30 p.m. with two screening times, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $19 and there are VIP tickets available for $29 which includes reserved seating and an online group Quantum Healing. All attendees will be given a code to see the “Zero Limits” movie for free once it is released on Apple TV and Amazon on September 25.

For more on the film, upcoming events, and ticketing, visit: www.ZeroLimitsMovie.com