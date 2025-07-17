Runners from 46 states with their families, along with athletes from four countries, arrived in the Mad River Valley last Friday for the 14th annual Mad Marathon weekend. According to race director, Dori Ingalls, the Mad Marathon Weekend was spectacular and hosted 1,060 registered runners, their families and friends. Also, 47 registered runners deferred to the 2026 events.

The Mad Marathon 2024 women’s division was won by Kate Bonanno, 23, from Wellington, Connecticut, with a time of 3:19:21, running second was Alice Salter-Roy, 28, Georgia Mills, New Hampshire, in a time of 3:32:40, Sarah Batiste, 38, Chico, California, ran 3:43:56 and placed third.

Teddy Farley, 33, Sudbury, Massachusetts, won the Mad Marathon men’s division in 3:06:05, running second was Rodrigo Dasilva Gonzaga, 45, from Framingham, Massachusetts, with a time of 3:19:34 and Mark Pearce, 47, from Brooklyn, New York, placed third with a time of 3:24:35.

“The Mad Marathon EXPO and BIB Pickup began at 4 p.m. at Lawson’s Finest Liquids where a host of Valley volunteers introduced the runners to our extraordinary community. Friday evening Lawson’s Finest Free Concert with The Grift was hosted at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm where runners shared music and dining with the community. Saturday, the Waitsfield Farmers Market was well received with rave reviews from runners, followed by touring, shopping, and swimming in the Mad River,” Ingalls reported.

The first annual Toddler Fun Run was hosted by the Inn at the Round Barn Farm with Sylvia Wray and Chuck Engle, dressed as a cow, leading the kids around a loop and they all received a medal at the finish. Brian Wray, owner of Inklings Children’s Books, read a running book to the kids before the race. Saturday evening the Inn at the Round Barn Farm hosted the third annual Mad Carbo Dinner which was a hit. Chuck Engle, nicknamed “Marathon Junkie, of Marathon Guide and registration platform, Runzy, was a guest speaker along with Aaron Burros, author of, “Medal Monday.” Bart Yasso, author of the National Geographic book, “100 Runs of a Lifetime,” in which the Mad Marathon is included, spoke not only about the publication, but also highlighted many races from around the world.

SUNRISE START

At sunrise on Sunday runners were welcomed by announcer, Peter Graves. After Karl Klein, Fayston, sang the National Anthem, runners walked up Route 100 to the start line.”

The race begins at 7 a.m. with a 6-hour-30-minute cutoff time at 1:30 p.m.

“Standing at the finish line welcoming runners on Sunday was extraordinary along with emotional for everyone. It is one of the toughest marathons worldwide and these runners were so happy to be able to compete that I was consistently hugged, thanked, told that The Valley was gorgeous, the aid station hosts were awesome, the marshals amazing, it was their best marathon ever and yes, the “World’s Most Beautiful Marathon”. Tears flowed and absolutely every runner shared that the race was now a favorite and the Mad River Valley community was a very special place. Rave reviews followed on Marathon Guide, Facebook, Front Porch Forum and other social media,” said Ingalls.

Ingalls continued, “The Mad Marathon would not be possible without the generous support of our residents. I would like to thank our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire Mad River Valley community for embracing the marathon weekend and runners along with their families.”

Again, this year 5K and 10K divisions offered an opportunity not only for local shorter distance runners, but also members of visiting families and more Vermonters.

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S 5K

Winning the third annual 5K women’s division was Isabella Vesperini, 21, of Bloomington, Indiana, with a time of 23.27, Emma Roffman, 15, from Brookline, Massachusetts, 26.57 ran second and placing third was Kim Kather, 44, from Canandaigua, New York, 29:49.

Bryan Stocker, 16, from St. Johnsbury, won the men’s 5K with a time of 18:41, Myles Leonard, 17, from Santa Fe, New Mexico, placed second with a time of 21:17 and Leonardo Vesperini, 18, Bloomington, Indiana, finished third with a time of 21:29

10K

Winning the 10K women’s division was Aubrey Senterifitt, 38, from Moretown, in a time of 44:46, Sarah Lieberman, 48, from Brookline, Massachusetts, placed second in a time of 49:09, and running third was Heather Johnson, 38, from Arlington, Massachusetts, in a time of 54:42.

Placing first in the 10K men’s division, was Jacob Downman, 31, from Essex Junction, VT, with a time of 42:19, running second Eric Low, 40, from Colchester, VT, in a time of 47:36, Xander Bastuk, 18, from Brownsburg, Indiana, placed third with a time of 49:37.

The Mad Half women’s division was won by Christina Winchell, 19, from Stowe, in a time of 1:30:47, placing second was Avery Depiero, 20, from Swampscott, Massachusetts, in a time of 1:30:48, Madelyn Bell, 26, from Castleton, VT, placed third with a time of 1:35:45.

Winning the Mad Half men’s division was Grady Welsh, 24, from Yarmouth, Maine, with a time of 1:28:16, Jack Lengyel, 19, Cheshire, Connecticut, in a time of 1:31:12 placed second, Michael Slowik, 44, from Cromwell, Connecticut, ran third in 1:38:05.

WALKING DIVISION

Cherilyn Bright, 47, from Amherst, NH, won the Mad Half Walking Division with a time of 2:57:15

William Bright, 47, from Concord, NH, won the new Mad Half Walking Division in 52:54:26.

Lisa Nigrovic, 53, with a time of 6:58:13 and Peter Nigrovic, 58, in a time of 6:58:16 won the Women’s and Men’s Mad Marathon Walking division. The Nigrovics live in Warren, Vermont.

MAD HALF RELAY

The Mad Half Relay was won by Team Two Generations, One Goal in a time of 1:40:55, and the Mad Marathon Relay was won by Team Frank Reynolds Little Beauties, with a time of 4:03:40.

“Thank you again for the wonderful support of the Mad River Valley Community. The 15h annual Mad Marathon will be held on July 12, 2026,” said Ingalls.