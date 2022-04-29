Karey Wolstenholm of Overland Park, Kansas, is the winner of the HGTV Dream Home 2022 sweepstakes, winning a home in Warren and grand prize package valued at over $2.4 million.

Wolstenholm, who owns a print and promotional product company with her husband Rick, was surprised while at lunch with her sisters, when designer Brian Patrick Flynn informed her that she was the winner of the fully-furnished mountain retreat on April 21. In addition to the home, she won a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and $250,000 in cash.

HGTV staff like to ambush winners of the dream homes and they had Wolstenholm’s sisters gather the family for lunch at a favorite restaurant, claiming that a film crew was there to shoot a food show.

"My sister sent out a text saying she needed our opinion on something and asked if we could meet for lunch," said Wolstenholm.

They all agreed to do an on-camera interview for the show with designer Flynn posing as host. As the interview began, however, Flynn revealed his true identity and that she was the winner of HGTV Dream Home 2022.

An HGTV superfan and home design enthusiast, Wolstenholm has tried her luck at HGTV home giveaways for years, including HGTV Smart Home and HGTV Urban Oasis, entering twice each day for a chance to win HGTV Dream Home 2022.

“I entered every day for the past 10 years to every home and people laughed at me for it,” she said.

She said her favorite thing about the Scandinavian-inspired ski cabin located in the Mad River Valley is the outdoor space.

LINK for pics https://www.hgtv.com/sweepstakes/hgtv-dream-home/2022/articles/hgtv-dream-home-2022-winner-announcement

