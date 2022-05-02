The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) schools increased significantly in the month of April. As of April 29, 117 cases had been reported across the district’s seven schools in the month of April. That’s a sharp rise from the 43 cases reported in all of March, more than doubling the case count from one month to the next. Forty-four cases were reported in February, after 123 cases were reported in January.

The school year started off much slower in terms of cases reported in schools, with one in August, five in each September and October, 18 in November and 46 in December. The number of cases reported in April is second only to January’s case count at the height of the Omicron variant surge. Four hundred two cases have been reported in HUUSD schools since the start of the 2021-2022 school year.