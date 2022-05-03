The next event in the Mad River Valley Bear Initiative is a presentation by Susan Morse, noted wildlife tracker, ecologist and author.

All are invited to join the Mad River Valley Bear Initiative and the Northeast Wilderness Trust on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. for a webinar by Susan Morse: ecologist, professional wildlife tracker, educator, and published author. The Mad River Valley Bear Initiative is a collaboration between Friends of the Mad River, the Mad River Path, Sugarbush employees and others designed to educate people in how to live safely with black bears.

Morse is the founder and science director of Keeping Track, a nonprofit that serves to engage communities in monitoring wildlife and their habitats. Be prepared for lots of information on black bear biology and ecology, with emphasis on the field identification of tracks and sign.

“Sue is very excited about this show because it offers the most comprehensive discussion of bear scent-marking behaviors, illustrated with dozens of her original images. Living in harmony with black bears is entirely up to us, as this program will solidly demonstrate,” said Mad River Valley bear initiative spokesperson Lexi Leacock.

“Bear safety is achieved largely by of what we do out there, whether it is in the wild or around our own home and farmyard. We need to focus on what we can do to minimize the hazards we pose to bears. As a bonus, Sue will also talk about her adventures studying and photographing grizzly, brown, and polar bears. This event is free and made possible by the generous support of the Mad River Valley Bear Initiative and Northeast Wilderness Trust,” Leacock said.

Register for this free webinar at bit.ly/speakerseries-bears