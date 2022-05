Waitsfield Conservation Commission hosts two knotweed orientation and planning sessions One is on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/780179794. The second session will be in-person at the Lareau Swim Hole on Saturday, May 7. It will run from 10 to 11 a.m.