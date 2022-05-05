This year the theme for Green Up Day is to “clean every mile” and locally that effort is already underway with several of the recognizable bright green bags having already been collected and left for pick up.

Green Up Day proper is this Saturday, May 7, and local coordinators are getting Green Up bags to those who will participate.

In Fayston the green bags are tied to sign posts and a few people have reserved a road or section of road for greening up. GMVS students have already canvased a few roads. Roads in need of being greened up include Center Fayston, Big Basin, Sharpshooter, Kew-Vasseur, Number Nine, Phen Basin, Tucker Hill, Old Mansfield Road area, Route 17 from The Battleground to Mad River Glen.

Friends of the Mad River will be at several local swim holes and river access areas and would welcome help at those spots.

If people need more bags, they can find them at the town offices or at Product Think Tank in Waitsfield.

In Waitsfield, bags may be picked up at the coordinator Bri Skolberg’s house on Airport Road (use the contact form on the website for the address). Information and sign-up are available at greenupwaitsfield.wordpress.com. Green Up Waitsfield is still looking for volunteers to help Friends of the Mad River to clean up trash at swim holes. According to the website, Spring Hill Road is the only other section in town that no one has currently signed up to clean. Participants are asked to bring the trash they collect to the Earthwise transfer station. If that is not possible, leave bags at the intersections on the following roads (clear of traffic and pedestrian walkways): Route 100, North Road, Common Road or East Warren Road.

In Warren, bags can be picked up at the town clerk’s office and East Warren Community Market. Full bags may be dropped off at Earthwise transfer station or at the East Warren Community Market between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 7. There may be additional drop-off options; contact town clerk Reta Goss at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

In Duxbury, bags are available in the black mailbox outside the town clerk’s office or contact Audrey Quackenbush (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). Two filled bag drop-offs: the town garage and the turn off on River Road, North Duxbury, in front of the railroad gate. Email Audrey Quackenbush to sign up.

In Moretown green bags can be picked up at the town clerk’s office or by contacting coordinator Mike Dimostsis at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 496-2812. Route 2 by the old landfill is, according to Dimostsis, “a mess” and he’s still looking for volunteers to pick up that area. Contact him to sign up. Full bags can be left along the roadside and volunteers will pick them up.