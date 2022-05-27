Jamieson Insurance is moving

As of May 26, Jamieson Insurance is moving from its current location on Route 100 immediately south of Irasville to a new location in the Mad River Green Shops to a new space at the south end of the shopping center. The business will reopen on June 10. Due to the move, the current location will be closed for walk-in business. Customers can still access the company by visiting the office in Richmond, by calling 802-806-6262, or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Additionally, Paige and Campbell Insurance joined Jamieson Insurance owner Hilb Group on April 1.

Smith receives award

Win Smith, Warren, former president and owner of Sugarbush, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Ski Areas Association at its annual meeting last week. This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary lifetime commitment to NSAA and the ski industry, and whose contributions will benefit the industry for decades to come.

"A well-deserved honor indeed. On behalf of the Mad River Valley's business community, we congratulate you and thank you for your years of service to Sugarbush and the Mad River Valley community," said Eric Friedman, executive director of the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Cool news from West Hill House B&B

West Hill House B&B's handsome red barn is now an air-conditioned event space suitable for corporate retreats, agency meetings, and event dinners.

With the installation in April 2022 of two Daikin mini-split heat-pumps providing efficient cooling, the fully-insulated event space will be comfortable in the summer.

"The mini-splits will also help make for more efficient heating of the space for winter events compared to the existing Rinnai propane heater, which remains for back-up in really cold weather," said inn co-owner Peter MacLaren.

"This was the third mini-split project done for us by Jack's Heating and Air Conditioning – a division of Bourne’s Energy of Waitsfield, following equipping most of the B&B itself with mini-splits over the last couple of years. All the heat-pumps are powered by our own solar arrays like the rest of our B&B – including our four complimentary EV chargers for guests. We are, of course, a Green Hotel in the Green Mountain state, and we continue to find ways to reduce our carbon footprint," he added.

2022 Waterbury Rotary Concert series announced

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Waterbury Rotary’s Concerts in the Park series at Rusty Parker Memorial Park in Waterbury from 6-8:30 p.m.

June concerts include:

June 2 – Jenni Johnson and The Jazz Junketeers - American Jazz classics, blues, swing and funk - A special 85th Rotary Club anniversary concert supported by a Revitalizing Waterbury 2022 Event & Project Sponsorship Grant.

June 9 – Waterbury Community Band - A special 40th anniversary concert with music from Waterbury community friends and neighbors.

June 16 – Kerubo - African folk music, Afro pop and Afro Jazz.

June 23 – John Lackard Blues Band - Blues and grooves.

June 30 – Al’s Pal’s - Some originals and their own twist on much more.