The town of Warren has received a $114,312 grant from Vermont’s downtown transportation fund. The grant will allow the town to take measures to calm traffic and speeding in the village, such as restriping roads and creating more pedestrian pathways. The town has been working with VHB engineering consultants to come up with appropriate measures to keep pedestrians and drivers safe while enjoying Warren’s downtown.

According to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s website, “The downtown transportation fund is a financing tool which assists municipalities in paying for transportation-related capital improvements within or serving a designated downtown and eligible designated village centers. Investment in the infrastructure of public spaces stimulates public investment and creates a sense of identity and pride in downtowns and village centers across Vermont.” The fund has provided over $11 million in grants to Vermont towns since 1999.

At the Warren Select Board’s May 24 meeting, select board member Bob Ackland gave an update on the project. He said he has been working with landscape architect Rachel Grant of Clarkbrook Design to create a design for the town’s roads and walkways based on VHB’s recommendations.

“She is reviewing the existing designs submitted by VHB in the original review and determining possible means to landscape the intersection realignments on Fuller Hill, Brook Road and the covered bridge,” Ackland said in an email. “She will also review the designs to ensure they are in character with the village setting.” Ackland said he anticipates bringing a design to the select board in June.