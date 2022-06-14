Infrastructure work is almost completed and site work is well underway for Estes Landing, a 20-unit housing development on the south side of Airport Road in Waitsfield.

The project is being developed on 29 acres by T.J. Kingsbury and Mavis LLC and will feature two- to three-bedroom single-family homes that range in size from about 1,500 to 1,900 square feet. Kingsbury said there are single-story units and two-story cape-style homes. They will be built on slab on grade with attached garages.

“Wastewater and the storm drain system is in. Power has been brought to the side by a Washington Electric Co-op line extension and a well has been drilled. The land is cleared and stumping is complete,” Kingsbury said.

The town of Waitsfield has issued permits for the construction of the first three single-family homes. The homes will be sold as condominiums.

Kingsbury said that the current building environment is such that with supply chain issues, the cost of construction and inflation, he is still contemplating how quickly to proceed.

When Kingsbury brought the project back to the town in 2018, it called for 24 units, but that was amended to 20 units clustered on a common parcel. The project layout is similar to an earlier, original 2005 plan with 13.5 acres of protected forest to the west and 7.5 acres to the east which will host the wastewater system for the development. In all there will be 6 acres of residential development and about 22 acres of protected land. There is a plan for recreation trails as well.

Per the engineer’s documents for the town, the project is geared toward providing reasonably-priced housing for those seeking maintenance-free living, including seniors who want to downsize. The project will provide private living in individual dwellings within a community setting. People will own their homes with the common areas owned by a condominium association that will maintain them.