The primary election is coming up on August 9, 2022. Here’s how to vote in The Valley.

WAITSFIELD

The polls will be open at Waitsfield Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

WARREN

The polls will be open at Warren Library from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

MORETOWN

The polls will be open at the Moretown town office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

FAYSTON

The polls will be open at the Fayston Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

DUXBURY

The polls will be open at the Duxbury town office drive-thru from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 9.

Early ballots are available by request at each town’s office.