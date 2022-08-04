In 1947, Clayton Neill organized the Warren Volunteer Fire Department, and served as its first chief. From this humble start, the department has grown and adapted to the changing emergency services environment, continuing to provide fire protection to the town of Warren to this day. The department is as healthy as it has ever been, with 23 active members, seven fire apparatus, and two fire stations.

This summer, the Warren Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 75 years of service to the community, and invites the public to join in a community-focused 75th anniversary celebration.

The date will be Saturday, August 13, (rain date Sunday, August 14), from 1 to 4 p.m. The location is the Warren town property, adjacent to the Warren Town Hall and the fire station.

The event will feature food and drink, ice cream, live music, children’s activities, and a display of fire trucks from around the state. Local sponsors have allowed the Warren Fire Department to offer this at no cost to the community.

A portion of Main Street, from Flat Iron to Fuller Hill, will be closed from noon to 4 p.m., to provide a safe pedestrian zone, as well as parking for the visiting fire vehicles.

Free parking will be available at Warren School, and a shuttle will run from the school to the event location.