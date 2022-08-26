As the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) prepares to return to school on August 29, at the time The Valley Reporter goes to press, the district has only three fewer students enrolled in K-12 than in the 2021-2022 school year (1,616 this year versus 1,619 last year).

The HUUSD administrative assistant Alyssa Dybala noted that there are still approximately 20 students at the time The Valley Reporter goes to press who are in the process of registering for the 2022-2023 school year and have not yet completed the necessary paperwork; therefore, enrollment may actually be up a bit from last year.

Brookside Primary School saw an increase of 14 students, Moretown Elementary School increased by four students, Waitsfield Elementary increased by nine and Fayston increased by three students. Warren School has four fewer students currently enrolled; Crossett Brook Middle School has seven fewer students and Harwood Middle and High School has six fewer students enrolled than last year. Again, note those numbers may change slightly before the start of the school year as paperwork is finalized.

Overall, the change in enrollment in HUUSD schools is minimal from last year to this year.