As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.

Tier 1 outdoor licenses allow for up to 1,000 square feet of total plant canopy. Tier 1 mixed licenses allow up to 1,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and 50 outdoor plants at the same location. As of August 1, licenses for product manufacturers and wholesalers could begin to be issued, but the Cannabis Control Board’s website says no such licenses have yet been issued. License applications for retailers can be accepted as of September 1, 2022, and will begin to be issued on October 1, 2022.

At the time The Valley Reporter goes to press, ZsGreenZ and Serene Products do not have websites or published contact information. Happy Valley’s website mentions only two Massachusetts locations and has no information about its Waitsfield operation. Tir Na Nog Edibles, which has received DRB approval for their application to operate light industry of cannabis edibles in the former Worthy Burger Too space in Waitsfield, has received pre-qualification for a Tier 2 manufacturing license, though no such licenses have yet been approved.