BUSINESS NEWS

Mad River Park Funathon, September 18

In the Olympics, there is the decathlon, the heptathlon, the pentathlon, and the biathlon. The Mad River Valley, does things a little differently. In these parts, fun-a-thon is the name of the game – or games, to be more accurate.

On September 18, the Mad River Valley Recreation District will be hosting a Mad River Park Appreciation Day at the park, with an eight-event fun-a-thon to be the program headliner. Kids (or grown-ups, too, but mostly kids) can test their skills at kicking a soccer ball, tossing a lacrosse ball, pitching a bocce ball, whacking a pickleball, and so on, with the first 50 participants to complete all eight events earning gold medals.

The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. All of the games are on the roster of recreational activities supported by MRVRD funds.

Attendance will be free, but donations are encouraged to help finance the completion of an irrigation system for park. Work on the irrigation system is already underway, but according to organizers there is a long way to go on a project that will keep the park turf green in a dry summer like the one just passed.

Call 802-793-0109 with any questions.

Waitsfield ARPA Committee seeks community input

The Waitsfield ARPA Committee would like to hear from the community about ways that they think the town’s ARPA funding may best be spent. The overall intent of the ARPA funding is to support pandemic recovery, maintain vital public services, and make investments in the community that will support long-term growth and opportunity for years to come. Please follow this link to submit ideas: https://www.waitsfieldvt.us/arpa-advisory-committee/

People are invited to share this email with anyone they think might be interested, including other boards and committees. There are still two vacancies on the ARPA committee that the select board is hoping to fill.

The Waitsfield ARPA Committee meets the first and third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. in the town office with attendance available via Zoom as well. Those who have questions about the work of the committee or are interested in participating, contact Town Administrator Annie Decker-Dell'Isola. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7.

Von Trapp/Rotary fundraiser a huge success

Sally and Tobi von Trapp may have closed their greenhouse business at the end of the 2021 season but love of gardening didn’t end. Over four weekends since late July they opened their display gardens for public visits with all proceeds going to Mad River Valley Rotary. Rotary helped to organize and manage the effort with 100% of donations supporting Rotary’s charitable work in The Valley. The fundraising effort was more successful than anyone imagined, said Rotarian Linda Levin.

More than 1,200 visitors toured the gardens over the four weekends. More than three-quarters of the visitors were from outside The Valley.

“We were delighted to partner with the Mad River Valley Rotary in offering days to visit our display garden. We thank all who traveled from near and far to make this summer event a success. For those who missed a visit to the garden, we hope to continue the collaboration with the Rotary club next year,” agreed Sally and Tobi von Trapp.

Entry to the event was managed by Rotary members and their spouses, and Mad River Valley Mountain Gardeners’ members and friends. Sally von Trapp was there every day – often answering questions and engaging in gardening discussions with attendees.

Governor Scott appoints 122 Vermonters to state boards, commissions

Governor Phil Scott has appointed 122 Vermonters to state boards and commissions since July including the local folks listed below.

Vermont Housing Finance Agency

Marie Milord-Ajanma, Waterbury

Thomas Leavitt, Waterbury

Victims Compensation Board

Robert "Bob" Paolini, Waterbury

Board of Pharmacy

Wendy Magee, Moretown.

All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply.