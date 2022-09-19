Friends of the Mad River (FMR) announces a leadership shift, as executive director Corrie Miller steps down to take on a new role with the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) as aquatic organism passage restoration specialist. Miller has led the local conservation organization for eight and a half years and helped the Mad River Valley communities tackle the issues of climate change, flood resilience, and watershed health.

"Corrie has done extraordinary work over the last eight years, expanding FMR programming and deepening our engagement in community initiatives throughout the Mad River watershed. A thriving Valley community requires a healthy Mad River ecosystem, and Corrie has been a dedicated advocate for nature in a changing climate,” said Matt Williams, FMR board president. “We will miss her energy, vision, and leadership.”

In nearly a decade with FMR, Miller has transformed the organization, he said. Her work connected FMR to a wider network of partners across the state and within the Mad River Valley. Through careful stewardship of these networks, Miller brought resources and expertise to the community, made important conservation planning and projects a reality in the Mad River Valley, and shared on-the-ground ideas and learning with statewide colleagues in support of clean water and resilience, he explained.

Miller will step down from FMR on October 5. “There has been so much to love about this job,” It has been heartwarming to hear stories from members about the connections they have to the river and Valley they love. It has been inspiring to work alongside many engaged community members who share a dedication to taking good care of this place. And, it has been energizing to address opportunities and challenges with statewide colleagues,” Miller said.

“I will miss these varied collaborations, but I’m glad to know that lessons this community has taught me, and many of the relationships I have developed in the conservation community, will be put to good use in my new position with LCBP,” she continued.

“We are excited that Corrie will take her experiences in the Mad River to her role at the Lake Champlain Basin Program,” longtime board member, Kinny Perot said. “She will continue to be a leader in advancing restoration projects and fostering collaboration across New York and Vermont. We look forward to working with her in this new capacity on aquatic organism passage projects here in The Valley.”

“Over the last few years, we’ve had several new members join the board, bringing new energy and a breadth of expertise,” said Miller. “And, Ira Shadis, our stewardship manager, works closely with me on key initiatives and has played a growing and vital role across the organization.”

The FMR board is developing a recruitment plan to find the next executive director, Williams added.

