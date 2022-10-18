‘Baato’ screens at the Big Picture Theater

A collaboration with Phantom Theater

The Big Picture Theater and Cafe in Waitsfield, VT will host a special screening of the feature documentary “Baato | बाटो” on October 15, ahead of the film’s digital release on October 18. Filmed in eastern Nepal by New York filmmakers Kate Stryker and Lucas Millard, and sound-mixed in Vermont by Roger Stauss at Sugarhouse Soundworks, the documentary film BAATO (n. [Nepali] 1. path, trail; 2. way; 3. road) is a clear-eyed chronicle of the construction of a trans-national highway in Nepal, and of the many different dimensions that come into play with an infrastructural project of this scale, both macro and micro.

The film showcases Mikma and her family’s winter migration by foot from their village high in the Himalaya to sell local medicinal plants in lowland urban markets. Though still only partially complete, the new highway will transform this roadless Himalayan valley permanently and open up a direct transport route between Nepal and China bringing new challenges, new opportunities, and ultimately a new way of being to those who live along its path.

This documentary film is a deep dive into a way of life that is in the midst of a slow and chaotic, yet inexorable transition.

This screening constitutes the first of several planned events to come to the Mad River Valley that are a joint effort between Big Picture and Phantom Theater. While the Edgcomb Barn serves as the hub for Phantom Theater’s summer events, the Big Picture will be the winter home for some more cultural events.

Filmmakers Kate Stryker and Lucas Millard will be in person for the screening. A small informal filmmaker reception will precede the film in the connected bar/restaurant at the Big Picture from 6:30 p.m. and there will be a Q&A to follow. Film showtime is 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Tickets are available at the box office and part of the proceeds will go to a charity in Nepal.

https://baatofilm.com/press

Lesperance named to Vermont Advisory Council on Special Education

Dana Lesperance, Waterbury, has been named to the Advisory Council on Special Education by Governor Phil Scott.

Vermont's boards and commissions give Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website to apply.