Aron and Cory Shea of Shea Property Services purchased the Sage Restaurant building in Waitsfield from Ana Dan and Paul Weber last week.

Dan and Weber ran Sage Restaurant there from 2018 through this winter. They purchased and continue to own and run the Hyde Away in Fayston in 2015.

The Sage sale closed on Friday, October 28. Aron Shea said that they plan to develop the building into a mix of short-term and long-term housing as well as a retail cannabis dispensary on the ground level. There are already two apartments on the top floor of the building.

The Sheas have a cannabis cultivation license and are in the process of securing their retail license. They are currently under construction in that space and plan to open December 1. The cannabis dispensary will be called Valley Meade Dispensary.

The Shea brothers bought the former Methodist Church in Waitsfield Village last spring with plans to add four apartments to the four units of housing that already exist at the parcel. Also this spring, the Montpelier-based brothers purchased the Spaulding farm property near the bottom of Center Fayston Road.

They will be before the Waitsfield Development Review Board next week on Tuesday seeking permits for four building lots on land accessed via Center Fayston Road.