Voters follow statewide trends

By Erika Nichols-Frazer and Lisa Loomis

Voters in the Washington-2 legislative district elected Dara Torre, D-Moretown, and re-elected Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield, to serve in the Vermont Legislature in midterm voting this week.

Voters in Warren, Waitsfield, Fayston, Moretown and Duxbury cast 3,104 votes for Dolan, 2,282 votes for Torre, 1,710 votes for Rebecca Baruzzi, I-Fayston, and 663 votes for Gene Bifano, I-Warren.

Voter turnout was over 60% throughout the district. In Waitsfield voter turnout was 69.2%. It was 63.7% in Warren, 66.0% in Moretown, 61.7% in Fayston and 60.4% in Duxbury.

Local voters approved Proposition 5/Reproductive Liberty Amendment in each of the five towns (See chart Page 7 for town-by-town breakdowns), 3,743 to 558.

In the Washington/Lamoille/Orange state senate race, the top three candidates for the three seats across Valley towns and Stowe were incumbent democrats Ann Cummings, Andrew Perchlik along former Montpelier mayor and challenger Anne Watson, also a Democrat.

Valleywide, Cummings received 3,217 votes, Perchlik received 2,569 and Watson received 2,731. Districtwide Cummings received 20,507, Watson received 17,860, and Perchlik received 16,531. Towns in the state senate district include all 18 towns and two cities in Washington County plus Stowe in Lamoille County and the towns of Orange and Braintree in Orange County.

Local voters mirrored statewide results in ballots cast for governor and lieutenant governor. Incumbent Republican Phil Scott received 3,143 votes and Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel receiving 1,191. In the race for lieutenant governor Democrat David Zuckerman received 2,732 while Republican Joe Benning received 1,455 votes.

Local voters also mirrored statewide voters in casting ballots for U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress with Democrat Peter Welch defeating Republican Gerald Malloy in the race for retiring Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy’s seat. Democrat Becca Balint defeated Independent Liam Madden with the most local votes in the race to replace Welch in the U.S. House.