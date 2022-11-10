The town of Duxbury will hold a special meeting Wednesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. at Crossett Brook Middle School to vote on whether the town shall elect its town officers via Australian ballot (Article I), adopt all budget articles via Australian ballot (Article 2) and vote on all public questions via Australian ballot (Article 3). There will be a separate vote for each article.

According to town clerk Maureen Harvey, at the Duxbury Select Board’s September 26 meeting, if the voters decide to vote by Australian ballot, there still needs to be an informational meeting prior to the vote but there would not be discussion or changes made based on input as would typically occur at Town Meeting.