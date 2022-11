Route 17 will be closed at Mad River Glen next week on Wednesday, November 16, while a 42-inch culvert below the beaver ponds on the back (west) side of the gap is replaced. The road will be closed starting at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. according to Michelle Redman, district project manager for VTrans.

People who live above Mad River Glen and up to the Long Trail parking area will be able to get in and out but the official closure is at Mad River Glen to allow trucks to turn around.