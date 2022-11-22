MRVRD receives $5,000 grant for irrigation system

The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD) has received a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS). The MRVRD worked in partnership with Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom to apply for this grant. These funds will help the MRVRD to install an irrigation system at Mad River Park.

The Foundation for Rural Service awards grants to rural communities served by NTCA – the Rural Broadband Association, of which Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom is a member. These grants are designed to support a variety of local efforts to build and sustain a high quality of life in rural America. The required matching funds contribution was provided by Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom.

“We’re so appreciative of the Foundation for Rural Service for this grant and our partner in this opportunity, Waitsfield and Champlain Telecom. The grant will enable us to keep the fields at Mad River Park in pristine condition so that people of all ages can continue to use this community space well into the future. A special shout out to John Stokes, longtime MRVRD board member, who steadfastly promoted this project. In addition to this grant, a number of other major donations, including one in memory of Mary Harris, will allow MRVRD to complete the irrigation system in the spring of 2023,” said rec district executive director Laura Arnesen.

For more information on FRS and community development grants, contact Lorraine Keener at (802) 496-8379 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Who is at Dirty Paws?

Dirty Paws Pet Spa owned by Cheri Bovee is gearing up for the holiday season and has made lots of changes in the spa.

"We had the opportunity to sell Dirty Paws but after much consideration the deal was dropped and we retained ownership. It is our honor and pleasure to serve the people and pets of The Valley and beyond," Bovee said. She and her staff attended several trade shows, grooming competitions, and continuing education classes this past summer. They are all pet CPR and first aid certified and have passed their AKC Salon Safety Certification.

"We look forward to having you stop in to see the new set up and peruse our vast selection of pet products and accessories," Bovee said, noting that the spa was offering a sale through the month of November.

International Boutique returns next month

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the International Boutique will be back this December. The boutique features items from around the world at wholesale prices and is a benefit for Amurtel. This is the 36th year it's been held. All proceeds will benefit programs for women and children here in Vermont and in 10 other countries.

The boutique will be held at the Masonic Lodge in Waitsfield from December 10 through December 17. Volunteers are always needed. Those who can help should contact Joni Zweig at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Valley Soul Yoga opens in Waitsfield

A new yoga studio, Valley Soul Yoga, has opened in Waitsfield. Located off Joslin Hill Road, this quiet, studio looks out on a natural meadow. The studio is owned and operated by Claire Lindberg, PhD, who is certified and experienced in teaching many different forms of yoga including Hatha, Yin, Prenatal, Yoga for Cancer, and Prime of Life Yoga/Yoga Over 50. Dr. Lindberg specializes in gentle yoga classes suitable for all ages and body types. Current classes are offered on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Additional offerings are expected in 2023. A class for individuals at risk for osteoporosis (Yoga for Healthy Bones) is being offered in November and December in addition to other gentle yoga classes. Preregistration is required for all classes. More information on the studio and class offerings can be found at www.valleysoulyogavt.com

The Local is open

The Local, a wine and beer shop located in Middlesex, opened Thursday, November 3. The Local is based in Middlesex’s Camp Meade complex.

The Local offers a selection of carefully chosen wines.

“We believe there is no reason that shopping for a bottle of wine should feel complicated or intimidating,” said The Local owner Sam Rosenberg. “We’ve worked hard to create a space where everyone, no matter where they are on their wine and beer journey, can walk out with something they’ll love.”

“You can pick any bottle off the shelf knowing that it will not only taste great, but it has been created with purpose by people who value their craft,” Rosenberg added. “We’re a neighborhood store here to make wine and beer shopping easy and fun.”

The Local is operated by Rosenberg in partnership with wine buyer Butch Gage and general manager/buyer Sarah Nagle. Learn more: 802-613-3794 (store phone) or www.thelocalvt.com.

In future weeks, The Local will open a tasting room and host events.

The Local opened November 3. Regular hours are Thursday to Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details for a grand opening event will be announced soon.