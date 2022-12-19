Product Think Tank is home for the holidays

After months of traveling, Product Think Tank’s studio/shop in the Mad River Green Shops will be open regularly through the end of 2022. “It’s been fabulous to be able to be on the maker market circuit again (post pandemic), and promote the maker movement of the Mad River Valley in addition to letting people know about what we’re doing,” said designer/owner Annemarie Furey. Opening Memorial Day weekend 2018, the business was closed less than two years after opening to become a mask production facility and has gradually been getting back to normal as restrictions have lifted. Furey said that “99% of people I meet at makers markets don’t think of the Mad River Valley as a place to shop. They know outdoor activities, and food/beverage, but all the small businesses stretching from Warren to Waitsfield seem to be off the radar. I bring a stack of Discovery Maps with me and hand those out to bring attention to how many small retailers are next to the attractions everyone can name.”

Mad River Resource Management Alliance receives grant

A solid waste implementation plan grant has been awarded to the Mad River Resource Management Alliance by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. This $12,128.35 grant helped support the semi-annual household hazardous waste collection events held at Harwood Union High School in 2022, according to alliance director John Malter.