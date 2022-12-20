The town of Waitsfield plans to apply for a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant from the state of Vermont to be used for repairs to the General Wait House.

Bruhn grants in 2022 ranged from $50,000 to $100,000. To be able to apply for the grant next spring, the town needed a building assessment from a qualified historic building contractor. The select board, at its December 5 meeting, approved spending $1,000 from the town’s General Wait House Reserve Fund to match a Preservation Trust of Vermont grant to pay for that assessment. The assessment is required to be eligible for the next round of Bruhn grants.

There is current $16,000 in the town’s General Wait House Reserve Fund with another $5,000 scheduled to transfer in in fiscal year 2023, next June. At the select board’s last meeting on December 5, board member Fred Messer asked about timing of the assessment grant and board member Brian Shupe said that a contractor had already been found and the assessment would proceed.

“My major concern is the roof. We can’t push that down the road. I think there is damage to the backside, roof boards and rafters,” Messer said.

“So we should plan on a new roof next year, no matter what, Shupe said.

“Do we have a plan for funding that? It’s going to be substantial. The reserve fund is not going to touch the cost. We may have to find alternative funding,” Messer said.

Shupe said that he was very hopeful about the Bruhn grant.

The select board is also considering whether some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds should be allocated to repairs and upkeep at the Wait House.

Messer, reached this week with a question about potential costs of a new roof at the Wait House said his rough estimate would be around $75,000.