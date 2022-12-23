The 2022-2023 Mad Bus service got underway yesterday, December 21. The Mad Bus, which is operated by Green Mountain Transit, is running four routes from December 21 to April 3 with extra operations during holiday periods.

Mad Bus

Route 120, the Valley Floor loop from Lincoln Peak to Waitsfield and back to Lincoln Peak with stops at The Bridges, Sugarbush Inn, Hostel Tevere/Powderhound, Mad River Green Shops/Shaw’s, Village Square, Mad River Valley Health Center and then reverses course to return to Lincoln Peak. That loop runs continuously throughout the day from 7:25 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. There are extra, later loops taking place January 1, 15 and February 19 with the service running until 9:40 p.m.

On Monday, Friday, and Sundays, Route 125 runs up and down the Sugarbush Access Road with stops at The Bridges, The Maples, Sugar Lodge, Club Sugarbush, Sugarbush Inn, Club Sugarbush North and reserves back to The Bridges, and Lincoln Peak. That service runs from 8 a.m. to 5:38 p.m. On Saturdays and January 1, 15, and 16 as well as February 19 and 20, a bus will leave Lincoln Peak every 20 minutes instead of every 40 minutes.

Route 124, Mountain Condos route, starts and ends at Lincoln Peak with stops at Snow Creek/South Village, SHARC, Summit/North Lynx, Sugarbush Village and back to Lincoln Peak. On Monday, Friday, and Sunday it operates from 8:20 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. with buses leaving every 40 minutes. On weekends and the holiday dates outlined for other routes, buses leave every 20 minutes and service runs until 5:35 p.m.

Route 122, Mount Ellen, runs back and forth from Lincoln Peak to Mount Ellen daily during the service period starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. Buses leave every 30 minutes.

For pricing and more details about accessibility, visit https://ridegmt.com/gmt-schedules/