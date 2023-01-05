The Mad River Valley Dog Park Committee is two weeks away from the conclusion of its crowdfunding campaign. Funds raised will help to install the first and only dog park in the Mad River Valley.

The dog park will be in Warren behind Brooks Field and will serve the entire Mad River Valley and neighboring towns as well as their visitors.

THE CASE FOR DOG PARK

While there exist trails in the Mad River Valley where dogs can run off leash, there are no public fenced areas providing contained play space dedicated for dogs. As the Mad River Valley has historically been known as a dog-friendly area, the park will create a welcoming space for dogs as well as a hub for dog-related classes and events, according to organizers.

“As visitors from outside of The Valley frequently bring their dogs along on vacation, the dog park will become a reason for tourists to choose The Valley and a way to encourage responsible dog behavior while visiting here,” said dog park committee member and spokesperson Eve Silverman.

According to Silverman the park will:

Provide seniors and disabled dog owners an accessible place to exercise their companions.

Promote doggie mental health through canine interaction thereby reducing barking and other behavior problems.

Help build the positive aspects of dog-friendly culture while reducing the roaming and dog waste that sometimes comes with it.

Build community by providing a place for people to socialize with other dog lovers

PLAN FOR THE PARK

The dog park committee has completed all the following permitting and has approval from the Warren Select Board and a commitment on the town property where the park will be located (near Brooks Field). The park committee has completed its zoning permit and an architectural and historical review has been completed.

The park will be installed in a few phases. The first phase, to be built in 2023, will consist of sturdy fencing perimeter with vestibule entrances, small dog and puppy “mini” park, pavilion-style shade structure, a gathering area featuring Adirondack chairs, berm and tunnel play feature, a shady grove with benches and shade trees, an agility area, a dog playground structure that incorporates a dog spirits memorial feature and composting stations around the park for sustainable disposal of dog waste.

THE PARK COMMITTEE

The park committee is a Valley-wide group and is made up of representatives from the Mad River Valley Planning District, the Mad River Valley Rec District, Mad River Path, the town of Warren, and volunteers from all Valley towns. The rec district currently serves as the fiscal sponsor for the park, allowing donations to be tax deductible.

The committee is responsible for fundraising, planning, and building the park and will be responsible for ongoing maintenance, events, and expansion of the park. It will report on its progress and activities to the town of Warren, which owns the property.

“The dog park committee is seeking volunteers for the next phase of the park project: design/build. We welcome folks who are interested in serving on our committee or just lending a hand with the build. Please contact the committee at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,” Silverman noted.

“The dog park needs help! Please consider giving before January 15, 2022, on the Patronicity website: www.patronicity.com/mrvdogpark,” Silverman encouraged. She explained several incentives that are available:

$50 donation: cool neon adjustable bandana with reflective strip

$75 donation: handmade leather collar and leash

$100 donation: Become a “Friend of the Fence” and have an inscription included in the Friends tribute sign

$150 donation: Receive an invitation to an exclusive yappy hour party to celebrate the launch of the dog park

$200 donation: Have a dog’s name inscribed in the Dog Spirits memorial play feature

Other sponsorship opportunities are available as well:

$500 donation: “Adirondack Gathering Space.” Sponsor receives an inscription on a dedicated plaque on one of the chairs in this special gathering area

$750 Donation: “Toy Library Sponsorship.” Sponsor receives sole recognition on a plaque at the dog toy library at the park.

$1,000 donation: “River Fence Sponsorship.” Sole sponsorship of the fence segment running along the river side of the park (dedicated plaque).

$1,500 donation: “Mini Berm.” Sole sponsorship of the “mini berm” feature within the small dog area of the park.

$1,500 donation: “Entry Vestibule” sponsorship. Sole sponsorship of one of the entry vestibules to the park.

HOW TO DONATE

Donations can be made online at:

www.patronicity.com/mrvdogpark

Or by check to:

Mad River Valley Dog Park, 589 Strong Road, Moretown, Vermont 05660

Make checks payable to Mad River Valley Recreation District, Memo: Dog Park.