By Erika Nichols-Frazer and Lisa Loomis

It’s that time of the year when The Valley Reporter editorial staff takes a look at the most significant news stories of the year, as well as the most fun feature stories of the year. Editorial staff also compiled the most important school/education stories of the year as well as the most compelling sports stories of the year.

Enjoy these stories and visit www.valleyreporter.com for more coverage of all news, features, schools and sports stories from 2022.

The Valley Reporter’s coverage is supplemented by pictures and stories from a variety of contributors, including Lisa Scagliottio, Waterbury Roundabout, and others. Thanks to all for contributing news, pictures and hot news tips.

Engineers OK’d to go ahead with wastewater work

Instant family for the Bishops

VOREC grant and a new crosswalk

Where are they now? Grace Potter

Warren concerned about proposed cell tower

Postpartum angels offer support for new parents

Woodchuck Golf course celebrates 18th season

MRVPD well-being survey underscores housing crisis

Helping young people soar

Historical housing policies led to housing crisis

Jack Larrow survived being a POW in WWII

Adventures with Purpose discovers Messier’s truck

Warren purchases key wildlife corridor

Rep. Grad to retire from VT Legislature

Dolan, Torre win VT House seats

Volunteering for VASS strengthens sibling bond

VR talks with new superintendent Leichliter

Leaving HUUSD, Nease sits for an exit interview

‘Water is Life’

Students prepare for trip to Rwanda

Socrates Café returns to HU

Superintendent survey results are in

Waitsfield's water system is 10 years old

Ava Thurston takes gold at U.S. Nationals

Ava Thurston named Player of the Year

TOPSoccer program teaches valuable skills

HU boys' soccer fall in finals

Louisa Thomsen named to All-State Hockey team

HU golf team completes undefeated season