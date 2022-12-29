By Erika Nichols-Frazer and Lisa Loomis
It’s that time of the year when The Valley Reporter editorial staff takes a look at the most significant news stories of the year, as well as the most fun feature stories of the year. Editorial staff also compiled the most important school/education stories of the year as well as the most compelling sports stories of the year.
Enjoy these stories and visit www.valleyreporter.com for more coverage of all news, features, schools and sports stories from 2022.
The Valley Reporter’s coverage is supplemented by pictures and stories from a variety of contributors, including Lisa Scagliottio, Waterbury Roundabout, and others. Thanks to all for contributing news, pictures and hot news tips.
Happy New Year.
Engineers OK’d to go ahead with wastewater work
Instant family for the Bishops
VOREC grant and a new crosswalk
Where are they now? Grace Potter
Warren concerned about proposed cell tower
Postpartum angels offer support for new parents
Woodchuck Golf course celebrates 18th season
MRVPD well-being survey underscores housing crisis
Historical housing policies led to housing crisis
Jack Larrow survived being a POW in WWII
Adventures with Purpose discovers Messier’s truck
Warren purchases key wildlife corridor
Rep. Grad to retire from VT Legislature
Dolan, Torre win VT House seats
Volunteering for VASS strengthens sibling bond
VR talks with new superintendent Leichliter
Leaving HUUSD, Nease sits for an exit interview
Students prepare for trip to Rwanda
Superintendent survey results are in
Waitsfield's water system is 10 years old
Ava Thurston takes gold at U.S. Nationals
Ava Thurston named Player of the Year
TOPSoccer program teaches valuable skills
HU boys' soccer fall in finals
Louisa Thomsen named to All-State Hockey team
HU golf team completes undefeated season